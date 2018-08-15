× 2019 Trial Dates Scheduled for Suspects in Mike Wasike Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial dates have been scheduled for two men charged with murder after a man they critically injured in a 2013 carjacking died in January of 2018 as a result of those original injuries.

Twenty-one-year-old Terrance Cheeks and 20-year-old Leshaun Murray are already serving prison terms for robbery in connection with the beating that left Mike Wasike with permanent brain damage.

Wasike’s injuries were so severe he had to live in rehabilitation facilities. In January of 2018, he died from complications of the injuries he suffered in the 2013 carjacking.

Cheeks and Murray were charged with first degree murder in April.

Online court records show the trials for both men were scheduled earlier this month.

Murray’s trial is scheduled for January 14, 2019 and Cheek’s trial is set for February 4, 2019.