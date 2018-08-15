Iowa State Fair, Some Assembly Required and Favorite New Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- A new record was set at the Iowa State Fair for the time it takes to assemble a John Deere Model M.

Gary Hoefling of Spencer works on off-road equipment by day. His newfound hobby is taking apart a tractor, and putting it back together. He said it’s an idea which came from New Zealand via WHO Radio’s Bob Quinn.

“Showed up in one piece about a month and half ago,” said Hoefling. “My team of guys here we started taking it apart and putting it together, taking it apart and putting it together, so we got it apart in 283 pieces.”

The record was over 31 minutes, the new record was 27 Minutes 35 seconds.

At the Livestock Pavillion, a huge cattle show for 4H Youth taking steers and heifers to market. Over the past few years there has been more participation from 4H Youth across Iowa. This year around 900 young people entered the competition, with around 700 animals in livestock shows.

“This is the pinnacle of work for a lot of 4H kids,” said Bruce Jones, 4H Beef Supt. “This pavilion will be packed by the end of the day, it is the State Tournament of steer and cattle shows.”

Early in the morning you can always count on a long line outside JR Donuts. This is a place which mixes dough, deep fries that into little donuts, which are coated in sugar.

"We’re excited, we’re here by 6:30,” said Mike Brost from Waterloo, who runs the donut stand. “We’re ready to get you your donuts by 7 and fill you up and get some energy for the rest of your day at the Fair.”

There is one place selling BBQ sauce, but they also offer free samples at the Cookies Barbecue Sauce trailer on the west side of the fairgrounds. If you happen to catch the Cookies front man Speed Herrig there, you will hear his wisdom on life.

“We serve free samples, same as no charge from 10 to four, same as no charge,” said Herrig.

(He’s the guy) “that started out with nothing, and I’ve still got it, and the only election I won, is when they voted me out of school.”

And the Applishus, Apple Egg Roll was voted the best new Fair Food for 2018. This kind of surprised owner Connie Boesen who said she didn’t expect to win. She was trying figure out how to increase the output, after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.