Iowa State University Continues to Draw More On-Campus Residents as Move-In Day Arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Wednesday is move-in day at Iowa State University and the dorms are packed with volunteers, new students, and their parents.

Landing in your preferred dorm for the semester is cause for celebration, especially if it's the almost brand new Geoffroy Hall.

“I was like 'yeah!' It's super nice it's like a hotel, I love it here” said freshman Rebecca Dux

Construction on the new hall finished in December of 2016 and holds 784 beds. The added space was needed because about a third of the ISU population chooses to live on campus.

“We're going to be at over 11,000 occupancy…around 11,300. In terms of men’s spaces we maybe have five vacancies for men right now, for women we've got about a few hundred spaces. So, sometimes the gender balance is what will impact us” said Director of Residence Pete Englin.

For comparison, the University of Iowa has a little over 6,000 students staying on campus. Almost all of their freshman stay in the dorms, but the college is now in the process of exploring requirement for them to do so. At ISU there is no requirement, but Englin says it's a good decision to live on campus.

“If you're a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, you're going to get higher GPAs, you'll be more involved in a lot of the activities on campus, and you're more likely to graduate and persist from year to year” he said.

A 2010 study by the center for applied economics and policy research found living on campus increased a student's GPA between .19 and .97. Students say the main reason they choose dorm life is for when they close the books.

“So I wanted to meet new people and that's the main thing about going to college because I came from a small town so there's not a lot of people here that I know” said Dux.

Everyone kind of says if you go to the dorms you can kind of meet people, and it's your first year so you don't really know anyone. So, it kinda gets you in a group of friends” said freshman Drew Dorn.

Both ISU and Iowa say they are not exploring adding any more residence halls in the near future.