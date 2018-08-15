LULAC Accusing State of Discrimination Towards Latinos Seeking Tornado Disaster Relief Aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Dozens of victims from last month's devastating tornadoes say they are being discriminated against when it comes to receiving disaster relief aid.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is calling on state officials to review their aid application guidelines. The organization is accusing the state for turning away undocumented immigrants and for making it hard for those who are documented to get the help they need.

Resident Beatriz Ordaz says the home where she and her two children live was deemed uninhabitable by the Red Cross. The single mother lives pay check to pay check and says she cannot afford to move anywhere else so she's forced to stay in the home.

"I’m trying to sleep on the sofa by the door because I know the house is going collapse on us at anytime," she said.

Ordaz was told she could apply for disaster assistance for daily essentials through the Mid - Iowa Community Action program, otherwise known as MICA. She was hopeful but she when she arrived she says she was turned away.

"I had to leave crying and I had to leave without help and I felt discriminated and I felt like I had no hope," she said.

Nearly 100 other Latinos were also turned away according to LULAC. It says the storm hit hardest in the city's low income latino neighborhoods.

LULAC says MICA was appointed by the state to handle disaster relief grants. It claims under the state's guidelines, MICA cannot give aid to people without social security numbers. Even those with social security numbers must meet a certain criteria. Channel 13 reached out to MICA for comment but did not immediatey hear back. According to it's website, storm victims must bring the following to fill out an assistance application: proof of income, photo ID for all adults in the home, verificaiton of home address ( if rental : current lease; if buying : assessor site detail or mobile home title ), proof of coverage for renters or homeowners insurance, if your car was damaged: registration, driver's license, proof of insurance if you have coverage.

LULAC Council 374 President, Carlos Portes, calls the guidelines inhumane and discriminatory.

"They’re not coming for Medicaid or state assistance or for social programs they are coming for a specific need in a natural disaster,"he said.

Portes says he's unsure if LULAC will pursue legal action, in the meantime Council 374 is collecting money to help those in need. Money can be sent to P.O. Box 735, Marshalltown, IA 50158.