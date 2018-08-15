New Downtown Daycare Center Puts Safety First on Rooftop Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new downtown daycare makes sure every child is safe when playing outside.

New Horizon Academy is located on SW 9th St. in a three-story building.

Area Director for New Horizon Academy Geannine Laughlin said there is a playground located on both the ground and rooftop. Laughlin said having a playground on the roof means extra safety measures.

“There is a six-foot fence up there and they really can’t go anywhere. The fence is high enough they can’t get over it or around it. All of our doors and exits have a buzzing sound or a beeping sound so we do know when those have been opened,” Laughlin said.

The doors and gates located on the roof beep every time it is opened.

The daycare puts a twist to STEM learning in the classroom

New Horizon Academy uses science, technology, engineering, art and math in its curriculum once a week.

Laughlin said it’s called “STEAM.”

“Last week we did a bubble activity where the children mixed the bubble solution, and then blew bubbles with straws. Then they added food coloring to the bubbles, and then they took paper and they made bubble prints with the paper,” Laughlin said.

The daycare can hold up to 160 infant-age through pre-school students.

Laughlin said on average a pre-school student costs $264 for a full weeks service.

The daycare is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.