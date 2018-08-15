Vice President Talks Tax Cuts in Des Moines, Also Addresses Disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Vice President Mike Pence was in town today, touting tax cuts and job creation, during an event at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. But before Pence began to talk policy, he said he wanted to address an issue that has been on the hearts of the people of Iowa: the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

"As a Vice President, but more importantly as a father, I can’t imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through," said Pence. "It’s been about a month since her disappearance. I’m truly grateful for the efforts of law enforcement officials at every level. I want to assure all of you, as I did the governor earlier, that we’re going to continue to provide any and all federal support. I just want Mollie’s family to know, you’re on the hearts of every American, and we will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie’s safe return.”

But the purpose of Pence's visit to Des Moines was for him to make the case that Trump administration policies have had a positive impact on the economy across the nation, and right here in Iowa.

"Since election day, businesses large and small have created nearly four million new jobs, including 17 thousand jobs right here in the Hawkeye State," said Vice President Pence. "Iowa has actually the third lowest unemployment rate in America, and it's fallen by more than 20 percent in just the last year and a half..."

Vice President Pence said under President Donald Trump's leadership, confidence is back, jobs are coming back, and in a word, as Pence put it, "America is back."