Water Main Break Causes Issues on Park Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some areas of Des Moines are under a boil advisory after a water main break.

The break happened on Park Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to Des Moines Water Works, the break forced them to turn water off on Park Street from Sixth to Seventh streets and on Seventh Street from Watson Powell Jr. Pkwy to Park Street.

Businesses and residents in that area are urged to boil their water before use.

This water main break comes after three main breaks in one week on Fourth Street.