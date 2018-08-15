× Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning accident on Des Moines’ south side has claimed a life.

Des Moines police say officers and rescue personnel from the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a crash in the 1900 block of Kenyon Avenue at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived on scene they found a car had struck a tree.

Emergency medical treatment was provided to the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, and she was transported to Methodist Hospital. The adult female did not survive the injuries she received in the crash.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash