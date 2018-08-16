× Assault Charges Result From Jake Wilson’s Investigation Update

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa - Black Hawk County officials say human remains found Tuesday afternoon are consistent with what they were looking for in the Jake Wilson case.

Officials are waiting on DNA testing for an exact match on identity. Results could take a few weeks.

“We have found human remains in and around Wolf Creek at this time," La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said.

Jake disappeared on the evening of April 7th after he left home to go for a walk near Wolf Creek.

“What has been found is consistent with what we are looking for and in the area we were expecting to find items," Chief Brecher said.

Kayakers found the remains on Tuesday afternoon. Officials are not releasing the exact location the remains were found but say it is an area they had previously searched near Wolf Creek.

LA Porte City residents are hopeful.

“Well right now, we are all going to pray for the family of Jake Wilson," resident Barb Bader said. “We’ve been praying since Jake went missing, its a very sad day for La Porte City.

Authorities did not give a possible cause of death but said at this point they cannot confirm or deny foul play.

Black Hawk County Officials say the human remains were found in a rural part of Wolf Creek.

That area had been searched about thirty times but, officials say a recent decrease in creek levels are aiding search efforts.

Shortly after Thursday’s news conference, emotions boiled over.

Police say Jake Wilson’s father confronted his step father yelling, “I blame you” and shoving him.

Police quickly broke up the exchange and led Mike Wilson away.

Mike Wilson is charged with two county of assault.