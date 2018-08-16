× Authorities Holding News Conference About Missing Teen Jake Wilson

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa – Investigators are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to release more information in the case of Jake Wilson, who has been missing since April.

The 16-year-old, who has autism, was last seen taking a walk along Wolf Creek in La Porte City on April 8th. Divers searched the creek multiple times but found no signs of Jake. Countless volunteers have also searched the area surrounding the lake.

The La Port City Police Department confirms to Channel 13 that Police Chief Chris Brecher and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson are holding a 4:00 p.m. news conference at the La Porte City Fire Station to discuss the case.

