Blank Park Zoo Announces Birth of Harbor Seal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new addition is flipping its fins at the Blank Park Zoo.

A harbor seal pup was born on August 4th. Zookeepers say he is a ball of energy and very spunky.

They will soon begin the process of introducing him to his outdoor habitat. The pup has been spending his time with his very attentive mother Meru and father Ross.

The zoo is giving the public a chance to help name the pup. You can suggest a name, for a $50 donation, or three names for $100.

Animal keepers ask that names be limited to one or two syllables for training purposes.

The top suggestions will go up for a public vote, with a final selection announced by September 7th.