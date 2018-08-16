Body Found Likely that of Missing Teen Jake Wilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa - Black Hawk County officials say human remains found Tuesday afternoon are consistent with what they were looking for in the Jake Wilson case.

Officials are waiting on DNA testing for an exact match on identity. Results could take a few weeks.

Jake disappeared on the evening of April 7th after he left home to go for a walk near Wolf Creek.

Kayakers found the remains on Tuesday afternoon. Officials are not releasing the exact location the remains were found but say it is an area they had previously searched near Wolf Creek.

Authorities did not give a possible cause of death but said at this point they cannot confirm or deny foul play.