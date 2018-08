Colorado Man Arrested After Pregnant Wife and Two Daughters Go Missing

Police arrested a Colorado man after his pregnant wife and two young daughters disappeared this week, authorities said.

Chris Watts was taken into custody Wednesday night and is being held in the Weld County jail, north of Denver, awaiting charges, the Frederick Police Department said in a statement.

Shanann Watts is 15-weeks pregnant and was reported missing on Monday along with her two daughters, Bella, 3, and Celeste, 4.

Police declined to say what charges Chris Watts may face, but they will hold a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the case, the statement said. The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were involved in the arrest, Frederick police said.

CNN affiliate KMGH aired video showing Chris Watts’ pickup truck being towed from the family’s home overnight, as well as investigators removing items from the house in garbage bags.

An unidentified friend told CNN affiliate KDVR that she dropped off Shanann Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday after they returned from a work trip, and watched her go into the house.

The two planned to meet later, but Watts, 34, didn’t answer her phone or show up for a doctor’s appointment, the friend said.

Police have not provided details on the disappearance or where they were last seen, but said they conducted a welfare check after Watts’ friend called and requested one.

When his wife and daughters were reported missing, Chris Watts said he was hopeful his family was OK.

“My heart is racing a mile a minute,” he told the affiliate.

“It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is. She said she was going to a friend’s house with the kids and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague.”

Information on Watts’ attorney was not immediately clear.