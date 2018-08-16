Des Moines Police Release Arrest Data of Officer Accused of Racial Profiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police still aren't commenting on a traffic stop by Officer Kyle Thies that Iowa CCI says is textbook racial profiling. However the department is correcting the record on claims about Thies' arrest statistics.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, Officer Thies made 253 arrests in 2017. 127 of those arrestees were black, or 50%.

Iowa CCI claimed on Wednesday that Thies made 282 arrests in 2017 and 100% of those were black. A spreadsheet of arrests supplied by Iowa CCI showed numerous duplicate names for suspects facing multiple charges.

On Wednesday Iowa CCI released multiple dashcam and body camera videos obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The videos show a traffic stop on July 13th made by Officer Thies and Officer Natalie Heinemann. The video shows 23-year-old Montray Little being pulled over near Union Park. Without being told why he was stopped, Little is accused of having drugs in the car and his passenger, 21-year-old Jared Clinton, is accused of carrying a weapon. Little is handcuffed while the vehicle is searched. No drugs or weapons are found and both men were allowed to leave the scene with no charges or citations.