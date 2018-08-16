× Former Missouri Trooper Involved in Clive Man’s Drowning Death Files Lawsuit

MISSOURI — A former Missouri state trooper who lost his law enforcement license after being involved in the drowning death of an Iowa man is suing to get it back.

Anthony Piercy filed a lawsuit against the Department of Public Safety and the agency’s director this week.

Piercy was convicted of misdemeanor negligent operation of a vehicle after the drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Clive. Ellingson died after falling out of a patrol boat while handcuffed at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014.

Piercy lost his patrol job and can’t get it back without his peace officer license.