Former Missouri Trooper Involved in Clive Man’s Drowning Death Files Lawsuit
MISSOURI — A former Missouri state trooper who lost his law enforcement license after being involved in the drowning death of an Iowa man is suing to get it back.
Anthony Piercy filed a lawsuit against the Department of Public Safety and the agency’s director this week.
Piercy was convicted of misdemeanor negligent operation of a vehicle after the drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Clive. Ellingson died after falling out of a patrol boat while handcuffed at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014.
Piercy lost his patrol job and can’t get it back without his peace officer license.