Grandview Returns to Little League World Series

Grandview Little League, representing the Midwest, and returning to the World Series for the first time in nearly 40 years, lost its opening game to a talented Mid-Atlantic team out of New York, 5-2.
Grandview uncharacteristically made three errors. Grandview plays again Saturday at 2 PM.
Video from channel 13's Michael Admire in Williamsport includes:
1 Grandview at Opening Ceremony
2 Shots of the famous Lamade Stadium
3 Huu, uncle of Grandview player Connor Duong, realizes a dream
4 Grandview reacts to losing game 1, 5-2