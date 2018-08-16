Helmet Giveaway at the Iowa State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa –A concussion can affect your life in ways that aren't always visible. One group wants to raise awareness about concussions and an important part of prevention, at least when it comes to traveling on two wheels.

It's been a long journey for Andrea Hill after suffering a concussion two and a half years ago. "I was in my driveway and going to get the mail. It was Christmas Eve. My feet slipped out from under me, and my head went on the concrete. And, I was knocked out," she said.

Symptoms like nausea, headache, dizziness, and short-term memory loss wouldn't go away. She came to On With Life Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center for outpatient therapy a couple months ago. "The biggest thing I've learned through coming here is the ability to recognize my symptoms and to be able to stop those symptoms, use the tools I've been given to reset my brain," said Hill.

On With Life serves about 100 people with concussions a year. "It's just the symptoms are taking a longer time to recover. Not that they won't recover, it's just taking a delayed recovery path, and you're probably going to need a bit of intervention and therapies," said Physical Therapist Jillian Jones.

To raise awareness about concussions, On With Life is hosting its annual Wear Your Helmet to Work day on Thursday, August 16th. They will also give away 500 free helmets at the Iowa State Fair. "We want people to know concussions can be serious and we need to do what we can do to prevent that," said Corey Morrison with On With Life.

While Hill's concussion happened while she was walking, she says helmets are important for all two-wheel travel. "It's extremely important to protect your head because there is so much work that it takes to get back to pre-injury functioning level, and not everybody gets to that point,” she said.

You can find the helmet giveaway Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farm Bureau tent, which is just east of the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.