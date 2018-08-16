Lack of Staffing is Cause of Des Moines Pool Closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – One Des Moines pool is closing each day during the week of August 13th due to lack of staffing.

Marketing Supervisor for Des Moines Parks and Recreation Jen Fletcher said most of the pools staff is made up of high school and college students and the students are getting ready for the next school year.

“It’s not just school, it’s activities, it’s sports activities, practices and camps are going on. Kids just have other priorities. We are doing the best we can to keep the pools open for patrons to attend,” Fletcher said.

The pools and dates that are closed are listed below:

August 15: Ashworth Pool

August 16: Teachout Aquatic Center

August 17: Nahas Aquatic Center

August 18: Ashworth Pool

August 19: Northwest Aquatic Center

“We closed wading pools last week, and we are doing the best we can to keep the pools open that we can. We are rotating the pools around to just make it geographically fair and it is all about patron safety,” Fletcher said.

At the beginning of the season Des Moines Parks and Recreation had a hard time staffing lifeguards, so it raised wages to $9.50 per hour and paid for an individuals certification class.

“It’s about conflicting opportunities. It’s about different wages McDonald’s or at the mall or things like that. It’s about conflicting opportunities with extra curricular activities. There are other things that we are fighting against and we are doing the best we can to keep the pools opened and staffed,” Fletcher said.

The majority of Des Moines pools will close August 19th, with the exception of keeping Northwest Aquatics Center open for the weekend of August 25th and Labor Day weekend.