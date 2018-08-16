Motorcyclist Killed on I-80 Crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa  --  A Colorado man was killed in one of three crashes that slowed traffic to a crawl on Interstate 80 on Thursday morning.

It happened on I-80 at the 161 mile marker near Newton.  The Iowa State Patrol says it started with a driver suffering a medical condition and crashing into a ditch.  That crashed slowed traffic and lead to two more crashes including one that killed a Colorado motorcyclist.

An online crash report shows 58-year-old Ted Wall of Kremmling, Colorado failed to slow down and rear-ended another vehicle.  Wall was airlifted from the scene and passed away at the hospital.