Motorcyclist Killed on I-80 Crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- A Colorado man was killed in one of three crashes that slowed traffic to a crawl on Interstate 80 on Thursday morning.

It happened on I-80 at the 161 mile marker near Newton. The Iowa State Patrol says it started with a driver suffering a medical condition and crashing into a ditch. That crashed slowed traffic and lead to two more crashes including one that killed a Colorado motorcyclist.

An online crash report shows 58-year-old Ted Wall of Kremmling, Colorado failed to slow down and rear-ended another vehicle. Wall was airlifted from the scene and passed away at the hospital.