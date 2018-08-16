× Multiple Crashes on I-80 Westbound Cause Backup Near Newton

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – Traffic is backed up on I-80 westbound near Newton due to at least three accidents.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the first accident happened Thursday before 11:30 a.m. when a driver had a medical condition and their vehicle went into the ditch. That caused traffic to back up and officials believe the next accident, a rear-end crash involving two vehicles, happened because a driver wasn’t paying attention or was distracted.

A third accident involving a motorcycle also happened.

At this time, the Iowa State Patrol is not releasing how many people were injured in the accidents. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Motorists should use extra caution in the area as traffic is slow because of the crashes.