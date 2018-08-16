× Police Seeking Information After Ottumwa Man Shot in Chest

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police in Ottumwa are asking for the public’s help after a man was shot in the chest early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. at 1:12 a.m. on a report that a man had been shot with a handgun. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Clifford Collett suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Collett was taken to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center and police say he is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 641-683-0661.