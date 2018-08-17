Baby Goats and Yoga, a Perfect Combination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's a trend that has been floating around the internet and it has made its way to Iowa; goat yoga is new at the Iowa State Fair this year. It is a half hour simple yoga class with baby goats walking around.

"Goats are curious by nature, that's why they are called kids as babies, so they will walk around and maybe hop up on your back," goat farmer Gary Filson said.

The yoga instructor Tami Bingham has been to a goat yoga class in the past and said people should be aware that the goats are not potty trained, "These goats are just a couple days old so they may go to the bathroom, I'd recommend not bringing an expensive yoga mat or towel."

Bingham does suggest you bring a yoga mat or beach towel but she said since the class is not very long or hard, it shouldn't be a problem to just participate on the concrete floor.

The free class is Friday and Saturday at 8 A.M. in the Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fair.