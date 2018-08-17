× Goat Yoga Makes Debut at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State Fair has a lot of tradition, but the Fair is always looking for something new.

“We heard knew that Goat Yoga was kind of a thing,” said Rachael Moylan of the Iowa State Fair Marketing Office. “We’d heard it was done at another fair, so we thought we’d give it a try.”

On Friday the Fair welcomed it’s first Goat Yoga session to the Animal Learning Center. One woman referred to the session as a “giggle fest,” another woman came from California to the Iowa State Fair due to the Goat Yoga.

Also a popular tradition returned, Mutton Busting. Pro Rodeo from Leon puts on this event with sheep who come out like cowboy bull-riding. Often the young kids get thrown off right away to land of the soft dirt. Some can hang on.

Every year the Fair also hosts the Husband Calling Contest. This year the winner is Rose Beauregard, of Center Point. She has entered off and on, but never taken the top prize. Afterward, she said it’s time now for someone else to have a turn.

On the Hill in the Cultural Arts Building the 79th Annual Photography Salon. 1050 photographers entered, with 202 prizes awarded for photography.