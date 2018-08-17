× Hearing Friday Over Pro-Life Group’s Request to Intervene in Lawsuit on Fetal Heartbeat Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa – The battle over Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill heads to a Polk County courtroom Friday.

The law set to take effect July 1st is on hold as a constitutional challenge plays out in court.

Friday’s hearing is not about the heart of the case filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland against Governor Reynolds and the state. Instead, it’s about whether a 100% pro-life group can intervene in the existing lawsuit.

Read the Motion to Intervene

That group, Save the 1, does not believe in any exceptions to an abortion. Even in cases of rape and incest.

Back in May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the heartbeat bill that would make it illegal for women to receive an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That is often before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Roe vs. Wade established a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy until a fetus is viable.

The state dropped its motion to dismiss after a Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling in another case that there does not need to be a 72 hour waiting period for an abortion.

The hearing is scheduled to last one hour beginning at 10:00 a.m.