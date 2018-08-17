Iowa Ag Secretary Candidates Work the Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fair is an annual time for political figures to get out and mingle with Iowans of all types and at the Agriculture Building on the fairgrounds, two people vying for the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture position were making themselves seen.

Republican incumbent for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is one, he says, "We're here at the Ag Building and I'll be doing egg on the stick here with the Iowa Egg Council it is always a fan favorite, you can always see a line here."

Naig spent the day working official events for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Earlier, he was at the cattle barn congratulating farmers for winning an environmental leader award, now he is meeting Iowans by handing out eggs.

Naig says, "This may be one of the most meaningful ag interactions that somebody may have in a year so that's why it's so important that we really are here and the commodity groups and the agriculture groups are are here."

At the entrance to the building, Democrat Candidate Tim Gannon is meeting local United Automobile Worker (UAW) members to talk about the importance of agriculture to the state economy, they are joined by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to visit the butter cow and butter tractor.

Gannon says, "We're going to take a picture in there and talk a little bit about the ag economy because they're very concerned what's going to happen if prices stay low due to tariffs and trade situations and due to what's going on in biofuels holding down prices of corn and beans."

Gannon and Bullock walk through, get their picture, then tour the building, stopping to get an egg on a stick. They happen by the other side of the Egg Council booth where Naig is working. The two don't seem to notice the competitor on the other side of the stand, focusing on their own work.

Gannon and Bullock cross the street to the pork tent, chatting with volunteers and enjoying a bit more fair food.

Gannon is staying visible, "We'll get to some more county fairs that happen after the state fair so we're going to keep getting out there, talking to folks in small towns and cities all across the state about the importance the office has because of the importance of agriculture to our state's economy."

At the fair, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture candidates are gearing up for November, they're hard at work trying to use this opportunity to reach both urban and rural audiences. Both candidates have already spent several days at the fair, trying to reach out to voters and tell their vision for Iowa agriculture.

Naig says, "We're focused on the future of agriculture, and in order to really build that bright future for agriculture that we know that we can have, we need to make sure we have markets for our Iowa products, that we're focused on our natural resources, soil health and water quality, and that also we're able to attract that kind of work force that we need in agriculture from the farm to ag businesses and all in between."

Gannon says, "We've got to do more to make farmers profitable. That means in the short term making sure we get our trade situation fixed and EPA to do a better job with the Renewable Fuel Standard. And in longer term, investing in research in Iowa State and the job training in our community colleges that will help small town businesses fill the needs they have in terms of work force."

The vote for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture will be in November. The secretary is head of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and makes decisions over budget use and department efforts.