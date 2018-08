× Iowa Now Has Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in the Nation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in July, making Iowa second to only North Dakota in the nation for employment.

According to figures from Iowa Workforce Development the unemployment rate dropped by 0.1% from June’s figures. The rate is down 0.5% from last July when it stood at 3.1%. 13,200 more Iowans are working now than they were one year ago.

Here is the full report released by IWD today.