Longtime Congressman Leonard Boswell 'Gravely Ill'

DES MOINES, Iowa – Longtime Congressman Leonard Boswell was rushed to the hospital this morning.

Channel 13 has confirmed that Congressman Boswell was found unresponsive in his home in rural Decatur County this morning. He was taken by air ambulance to Des Moines. He remains in the hospital.

His family says Congressman Boswell is gravely ill and they are asking for prayers.

Boswell began his political career in 1984 when he was elected to the Iowa Senate. He was elected to Congress in 1996. After redistricting in 2012, he was defeated by Congressman Tom Latham. He remained active in Democratic events since his time in office.

Boswell is an Army Veteran. He flew helicopters during the Vietnam War.

He is 84 years old.