Residents of 47th and Holcomb Sick of Flooding and Want City to Fix the Problem

BEAVERDALE, Iowa -- People who live near 47th Street and Holcomb Ave in Beaverdale are upset, after heavy rain overwhelmed storm sewers against last night. One of those homeowners captured the flooding on camera. The folks in the neighborhood say they've been dealing with this problem for decades and they're sick of it. Residents there say they've spent thousands of dollars and lost everything time and time again and they want the city to fix it.

"We`re not getting over this," said neighborhood resident, Linda Simms. "We`re gonna continue to pound until something gets done here, because these are our homes, we put out the money. They don't and they don`t do anything."

The city says it's hard to prioritize one neighborhood over others, yet admits this particular intersection is a unique situation. Jonathan Gano, Public Works Director for the City of Des Moines, says the city will continue to monitor the forecast and deliver a storm water pump out to the neighborhood when it's called for.

A more permanent solution is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019. Gano elaborated on those plans:

"We’ll be looking at storing that water underground with a pervious pavement, kind of green infrastructure approach to storing the water underground," said Gano. "So it’s not a problem. That nicely coincided with the recommendation out of our pavement management system to rebuild the entire street surface anyway. So, we were going to be coming in and addressing the pavement here in the summer of 2019 anyway. So, that makes for a nice opportunity to couple the two projects together and do the pervious pavement and take the green infrastructure approach to the road resurfacing, instead of just putting a fresh layer of asphalt on it, we’ll be removing and replacing the roadway and essentially building large storage chambers of rock underneath the pavement, putting the assault, back on top of that.”