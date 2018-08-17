× Victim of Officer Involved Shooting in Creston Identified

CRESTON, Iowa — The man shot-and-killed by police in a park in Creston on Monday has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Cameron of Creston.

On Monday, August 13th, Creston Police were called to McKinley Park on a report of a man seated on a park bench with a gun. Police say officers confronted the man and asked him to “show his hands” but he refused and advanced on officers. Sergeant Jared Auten fired his weapon, striking and killing Cameron. Auten is a 12 year veteran police officer.

Authorities have not said whether or not a gun was recovered at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. Sgt. Auten is on paid leave while the investigation is conducted.