DES MOINES, Iowa-- Fair officials says attendance numbers are down this year by nearly 5,000.

To date, the fair has seen 897,000 people.

That number is expected to change once the fair is over and final numbers are calculated.

Each attendee spends on average of $100.00.

in 2017 on the last Saturday of the fair, attendance numbers were closer to 905,000.

We Expect updated numbers Monday Morning.