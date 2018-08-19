× 2 Year Old Shoots Himself With Father’s Gun

DES MOINES, Iowa– Clive Police and Clive Fire Department responded to the Sterling Inn in Clive Sunday morning around 9:30.

Clive Police say, upon arrival a two-year-old boy was found with a gun shot wound to his chest and neck.

The boy was taken to Blank Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, his condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary investigation shows the child and his family were staying at the Sterling Inn.

The child’s father left a loaded, unsecured .45 caliber handgun in a piece of luggage.

The child picked up the weapon out of the luggage and pulled the trigger.

The bullet entered in the child’s upper chest, passed through his neck and is believed to have lodged in a wall.

The name of the child and his family are not being released, pending notification of relatives.

Clive detectives investigating the shooting.

Any possible charging decisions will be made in consultation with the Polk County attorney’s office.

The child’s father had a valid Iowa permit to carry a handgun. The next update will be on August 20.