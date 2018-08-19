× Corn Kernels Attract the Attention of Politicians at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa–Elected officials, potential presidential candidates and other hopefuls stopped by Channel 13’s booth at the Iowa State Fair to put a piece of corn behind their preferred pick for the state’s next governor.

The annual “Cast Your Kernel” contest attracted nearly 60,000 people this year (the third highest total ever) as fair goers put a corn kernel in the jar of a candidate for governor.

View the results here.

Here are some of the politicians who stopped by over the duration of this year’s fair:

Today is the last day of the @IowaStateFair! Don’t forget to cast your #Kernels4Kim! pic.twitter.com/1hDdEgzqqq — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) August 19, 2018

Presidential canddiate John Delaney casts his kernel for @FredHubbell at the WHO Booth at the Iowa State Fair. pic.twitter.com/tCACW21yyb — Jodi Long (@JodiLongWHO13) August 10, 2018