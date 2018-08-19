Mr. Soundoff and Murph go back and forth on more topics.
FACEOFF: Trouble in Maryland, Meyer/Smith, Little League Classic, Cast Your Kernel
-
Cast Your Kernel Results
-
The Insiders: August 19th, 2018
-
Corn Kernels Attract the Attention of Politicians at the Iowa State Fair
-
Grandview All-Stars Meet the Phillies
-
Five Dead in Shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland
-
-
FACEOFF: Baseball collision, No Football at Wrigley, ‘You’re killin’ me Smalls!
-
FACEOFF: Kindness at State Softball, Hoover Wins it All, SEOC, Pat Green Ready to Wave
-
Murphy’s Law: Urban Meyer Did Not Do Enough
-
FACEOFF: ICubs Welcome US Citizens, Spotless Locker Room, RVTV Reunion, Miles Teller
-
Urban Meyer on Leave as Ohio State Investigates What He Knew About Allegations Against Ex-Assistant
-
-
Grandview Little League a Real Contender
-
FACEOFF: Barnstormers, Puma, NBA Draft, Forgotten Trout, Hot Dogs
-
FACEOFF: Seneca Ballin, All Iowa Attack, Hats Immature? Siepker in Drag