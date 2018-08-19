John Sears loves baseball, but he loves it when players allow themselves to have fun, like David Bote when he hit his walk-off grand slam last week. Bote didn't need to apologize for his 'bat flip.'
I THINK: MLB Needs to Get Back to Having Fun, David Bote Need Not Apologize for Bat Flip
