I THINK: MLB Needs to Get Back to Having Fun, David Bote Need Not Apologize for Bat Flip

John Sears loves baseball, but he loves it when players allow themselves to have fun, like David Bote when he hit his walk-off grand slam last week.  Bote didn't need to apologize for his 'bat flip.'