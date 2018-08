× Man Dies after Webster County Motorcycle Crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a 52-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle.

A crash report says it happened at 12:16 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 175, two miles west of Stratford.

Monte Dilliner of Stanhope was heading east on his 2002 Kawasaki when he dropped off into the right hand shoulder. His motorcycle rolled over and Dilliner was thrown off of it.

Dilliner was pronounced dead at the scene.