The Insiders: August 19th, 2018

The Iowa State Fair means food-on-a-stick, a trip down the giant slide and lots and lots of politics.

As another State Fair comes to an end Dave Price looks back on some of the big names and big issues fairgoers heard this year. Also Vice President Mike Pence came to Des Moines this week but skipped the State Fair. However he did have plenty to say about the effect tariffs are having on Iowans and about the search for missing Brooklyn-native Mollie Tibbetts.

There were plenty of politicians known to be considering a run for President at the Fair, but also some who say that's not why they were here.

Iowa farmers and Iowa leaders had little good to say about the job Scott Pruitt did in his nearly two years as EPA Administrator. His potential replacement, Andrew Wheeler, came to the fair to meet Iowans desperate for some good news from the Trump Administration. Here's the message he brought to them.

The final kernels of corn are being cast on Sunday at the WHO-HD booth at the fairgrounds. Dave Price takes a look back on past "Cast Your Kernel" races and how they mirrored how the real races were settled on election day.

What does our "Cast Your Kernel" poll mean for the political climate heading into November? Dave offers his prediction and more in the Quick Six.