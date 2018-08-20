× 2018 Iowa State Sets Record for Attendance and More

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair set a new attendance record in 2018 … by the narrowest of margins.

On Monday the State Fair announced the final attendance for 2018 at 1,130,260 visitors. That beats the previous record set last year by just 189 people.

That wasn’t the only record set by fair-goers this year.

A record 89,558 people took in a show at the Grandstand. That record was made possible thanks to an expansion that added 4,000 seats to the arena.

The fairgrounds also added expanded parking this year. That helped set a parking record with 75,554 cars parked.

The Fair also set a single day record for money spent on rides with fair-goers paying $344,000 for thrills.