City Council Voting on Storm Sewer Rate Increase to Make Upgrades

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines City council will vote on a plan Monday to update the city’s aging sewer system.

The city council says the fix will mean a tax hike on the monthly storm sewer rate. Over the course of five years it will generate more than $25 million to offset the cost of the project.

“It’s going to be six percent next year, 6, 6, 5, and then four then we will drop it back down to three. This won’t be a never-ending attack,” says city council member Bill Gray.

By the year 2023, taxpayers will shell out $16.35 cents a month, nearly $5 a month more than they pay now.

“I understand things cost money, I’m not stupid but where are they putting this money can they guarantee me and everyone else that this six percent is going to go to helping me,” said Beaverdale neighborhood resident Debbie Versteegh.

“I am for it. I think any improvements to this neighborhood benefits the community at large,” said resident Bill Lawrence.

If the city approves the increase, rates would go up early next year.