Construction Shuts Down Busy West Des Moines Road for Three Weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Summer might be winding down, but one of its institutions still has a way to go. Road construction. It will take over a busy stretch of West Des Moines Monday.

At 6:00 Monday morning, 22nd Street between Pleasant Street and Ashworth Road closed. The closure is expected to take three weeks as the city makes improvements to the deteriorating road.

The city of West Des Moines said they usually do an asphalt overlay every 15 to 20 years.

“We mill off the old asphalt, and then we look at what’s underneath, we patch that and then we put a new layer of asphalt over the top for a nice smooth road,” West Des Moines City Engineer Brian Hemesath said.

Hemesath said it helps extend the life of the road and it takes less time and money than a total road reconstruction.

“We do things like crack sealing and patching… before we put down an asphalt overlay so that makes it last a good 20 to 30 years… and then after the asphalt overlay we can extend the pavement life up to about 70 years,” Hemesath said.

The road will be closed for three weeks and traffic will detour around West Town Parkway, Valley West Drive and Ashworth Road.