Grandview Loses, 5-4 ; Little League World Series Run Comes to an End

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The Grandview boys’ run at the Little League World Series has come to an end.

The east side Des Moines team, representing the Midwest, lost to the Great Lakes team from Michigan on Monday afternoon, 5-4.

It was Grandview’s second loss in the double elimination tournament. Grandview lost their opening round game last week to the Mid-Atlantic team from New York. On Saturday they beat the New England team from Rhode Island.

Channel 13’s Michael Admire is the only local TV reporter who’s been covering the Grandview team in Williamsport since the start of the tournament last week. Watch for updates from him on this evening on Channel 13 News.