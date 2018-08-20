Iowa State Fair Come from Behind Win: New Attendance Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State Fair announced Monday a new attendance record of 1,130,260, 189 more than 1,130,071, which attended the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

According to a news release from Mindy Williamson, Marketing Director of the Iowa State Fair, this win was a come from behind finish. On Friday attendance numbers were lagging behind 2017 slightly.

“Nice weather of the weekend, booked the attendance just enough,” wrote Williamson.

“On Wednesday at record 15,775 people attended the Thomas Rhett Concert, along with Reba’s crowd of 14,102, and a closing night crowd of 11,817 for Florida Georgia Line pushed the total grandstand attendance to a new record of 89,558.”

The newly renovated Fair Grandstand opened up 4,000 additional seats.

The Fair also set a record for parking with 71,226 cars parked. The prior record was 71,226.

After ride renovations last year the Fair set a one-day record for ride revenue at $344,