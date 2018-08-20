× Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Children in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa – A Yale man is facing several charges for allegedly sexually abusing two children under the age of 13 for more than a year.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jeffrey McDivitt is charged with two counts each of enticement of a minor, indecent exposure, and lascivious acts with a child.

Criminal complaints in the case claim the abuse happened at a residence in Ankeny between June of 2017 and August of 2018. They also say McDivitt fondled and touched the breasts of the victims and had them sit on his lap, causing his penis to have contact with the victims.

McDivitt was arrested Friday and bonded out of the Polk County Jail on Saturday. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for August 28th.