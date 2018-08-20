× Police: Toddler Who Shot Himself with Dad’s Gun is ‘Improving’

CLIVE, Iowa – Police say two-year-old who accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun is improving and expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Clive police say the child suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and neck after he found a loaded gun in the family’s luggage, picked it up and pulled the trigger.

The child’s parents, 29-year-old Jonathan Hauser and 28-year-old Kylie Harvey were staying with the boy at the Sterling Inn at 11428 Forrest Avenue. The family is from Council Bluffs.

Police say the father had a permit to carry a weapon issued out of Pottawattamie County.

Clive police are working with the Iowa DHS in the investigation and once it is complete, the Polk County Attorney’s Office will decide whether charges are filed in the case.