30 Iowa Counties Given Presidential Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON D.C. — Donald Trump has approved a Presidential Disaster Declaration for storm damage suffered in 30 Iowa counties, including the flash flooding in Des Moines.

The declaration covers damage caused by storms between June 6th and July 2nd this year.

Many Iowans saw historic rainfall totals in just a matter of hours on June 30th in the worst of the storms.

The declaration allows for federal funds to be spent on certain public and private flood recovery projects and applies for the counties of Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.

A request by Gov. Reynolds for funding under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program for Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties is still being reviewed.

Another request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the storms and tornadoes that hit on July 19th is also being reviewed.