Brooklyn Closes for Business Early as News of Mollie’s Murder Spreads

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- The town of Brooklyn has been abuzz with activity for the last five weeks since Mollie Tibbetts was first reported missing. The town fell silent on Tuesday, though, as word of Mollie's murder spread.

Many downtown businesses closed up shop early for the day. A close family friend, Angie Thompson, says its now more important than ever to support the family. "Just keep praying for the family and hoping that with the communities support that we will help get them through this for Mollie," Thompson said.

Thompson and the rest of the community are working to return to some normalcy. Classes at Mollie's alma mater, BGM High School, resume Thursday. The school district says grief counselors will be on site when classes resume.