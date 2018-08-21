× Family Friend Tells Crime Stoppers Mollie Tibbetts’ Body Has Been Found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – The body of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been found.

Official details have not been released by investigators, but Greg Willey with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says a close friend of the Tibbetts family called him Tuesday morning and told him the body of Mollie Tibbetts has been found.

Fox News and CBS News are also reporting sources have told them the missing woman’s body was located.

Channel 13 reached out to Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts, and he says he has no comment at this time.

Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation tells Channel 13 a 4:00 p.m. news conference is being held at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Montezuma to release information in the case.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a student at the University of Iowa, was last seen on July 18th while jogging in Brooklyn. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for work.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will have a crew at the news conference and bring you more information as it becomes available.