× DCI Confirms a Body Found in Poweshiek County; News Conference Planned in Mollie Tibbetts Investigation

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a body was found Tuesday morning in rural Poweshiek County.

Though they have not confirmed the body is that of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, within the same press release the DCI announced they would hold a news conference “regarding the Mollie Tibbetts Investigation” at 4:00 p.m. at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The DCI says law enforcement discovered the body and they are working to confirm the identity of the body.

Official details have not been released by investigators, but Greg Willey with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says a close friend of the Tibbetts’ family called him Tuesday morning and told him the body of Mollie Tibbetts has been found.

Fox News and CBS News are also reporting sources have told them the missing woman’s body was located.

Channel 13 reached out to Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts, and he says he has no comment at this time.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a student at the University of Iowa, was last seen on July 18th while jogging in Brooklyn. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for work.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will have a crew at the news conference and bring you more information as it becomes available.