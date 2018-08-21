× Farm Owned by Former Farm Bureau President Craig Lang Employed Mollie Tibbetts Murder Suspect

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The employer of Cristhian Rivera, the man charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, says he was hired legally and was in good standing with the company.

Rivera had worked at Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn for the last four years. The dairy farm is owned in part by Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa Republican who ran for Secretary of Agriculture this summer and previously lead the Iowa Bureau and the Iowa Board of Regents. The company released a statement Tuesday confirming that Rivera is an employee who they believe was hired legally.