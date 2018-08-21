× Gov. Announces Privately-Funded Computer Instructional Program for Kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — A half-dozen Iowa schools could soon be getting high-tech makeovers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has announced the creation of a program called Computer Science is Elementary.

It will identify six high-poverty elementary schools in the state and use privately raised money to launch a new intensive computer instructional program in classes. The program is modeled after one already being used at a Sioux City Elementary School that emphasizes technology and computational thinking.

The program is estimated to cost $450,000, of which $175,000 has been raised so far.

The governor’s office has set a December deadline to finish fundraising.