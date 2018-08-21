‘Heartbroken,’ Vice President Pence Says of Mollie Tibbetts’ Death, Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’
DES MOINES, Iowa–Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Tuesday evening that he was “heartbroken by the news about Mollie Tibbetts,” following the arrest of an illegal immigrant suspected in the missing University of Iowa student’s death.
Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement said a body believed to be that of Tibbetts had been recovered in a corn field in rural Poweshiek County early in the morning. Officials said Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, 24, told them where to locate the body. Bahena-Rivera had been living in Brooklyn, but an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said he had entered the country illegally from Mexico.
Vice President Pence said last Wednesday following a campaign rally in Des Moines that he had spoken with Tibbetts’ family about her disappearance.