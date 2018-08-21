× ‘Heartbroken,’ Vice President Pence Says of Mollie Tibbetts’ Death, Says ‘Justice Will Be Served’

DES MOINES, Iowa–Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Tuesday evening that he was “heartbroken by the news about Mollie Tibbetts,” following the arrest of an illegal immigrant suspected in the missing University of Iowa student’s death.

Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement said a body believed to be that of Tibbetts had been recovered in a corn field in rural Poweshiek County early in the morning. Officials said Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, 24, told them where to locate the body. Bahena-Rivera had been living in Brooklyn, but an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said he had entered the country illegally from Mexico.

Heartbroken by the news about Mollie Tibbetts. Mollie was an amazing young woman and we are praying for her parents, brothers & friends in this time of unimaginable grief…. https://t.co/JesB2VXjnN — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 21, 2018

We commend the swift action by local, state, & federal investigators working in Iowa in apprehending an illegal immigrant, who’s now charged with first-degree murder. Now, justice will be served. We will never forget Mollie Tibbetts. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 21, 2018

Vice President Pence said last Wednesday following a campaign rally in Des Moines that he had spoken with Tibbetts’ family about her disappearance.

